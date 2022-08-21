Ccore (CCO) Trading 30.1% Higher This Week

Ccore (CCO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $15,431.86 and approximately $56.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

