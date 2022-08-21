Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.99 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $423.36 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

