Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $270,585.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $270,585.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 48,145,041 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

