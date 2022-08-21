Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Celsion Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.