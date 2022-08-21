Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Celsion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.