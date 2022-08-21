Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Chemed by 347.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.54. 70,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

