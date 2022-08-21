Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,848 shares of company stock worth $350,317. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

