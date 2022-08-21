Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $357.50 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00128127 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032956 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094764 BTC.
Chiliz Coin Profile
Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chiliz
