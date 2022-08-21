China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Declares Dividend of $1.38

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3836 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28.

China Gas Stock Performance

CGHLY opened at $36.31 on Friday. China Gas has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Get China Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.