City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 564,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $5,674,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

