ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 153,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.25. 52,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,625. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

