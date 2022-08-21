Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,251. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

