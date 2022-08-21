CoinLoan Market Cap Reaches $33.15 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $17.00 or 0.00079226 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $250,169.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

