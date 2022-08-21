Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 939,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 219,817 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 264,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

