Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,701,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,849,961 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,808,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

