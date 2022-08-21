Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Holdings Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805,930 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

