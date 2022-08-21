Comparing Virginia National Bankshares (VABK) & The Competition

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virginia National Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 27.92% 13.15% 1.05% Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 26.53% 11.64% 1.13%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 908 6095 6051 252 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Virginia National Bankshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virginia National Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million $10.07 million 9.35 Virginia National Bankshares Competitors $6.98 billion $1.85 billion 11.08

Virginia National Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares rivals beat Virginia National Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

