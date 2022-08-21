Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Cut by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,807 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.0% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,703,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $24,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,642,000 after purchasing an additional 720,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

