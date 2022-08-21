Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Tops $991.00

Conceal (CCX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $991.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.36 or 0.99870547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00217286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00236943 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,203 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

