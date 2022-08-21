Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Decreased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

