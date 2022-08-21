Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

CTTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

