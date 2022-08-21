Contrasting First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 26.78% 12.27% 1.09% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Horizon and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 9 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.10%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.78 $999.00 million $1.44 15.93 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Horizon pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Horizon beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.