Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Reaches $1.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Convex CRV has a market cap of $31.63 million and $12,442.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex CRV Profile
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Convex CRV Coin Trading
