Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Reaches $1.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Convex CRV has a market cap of $31.63 million and $12,442.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

