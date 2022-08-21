Cosmos (ATOM) Hits One Day Volume of $240.00 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.32 or 0.00048581 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $240.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,235.97 or 0.99954331 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

