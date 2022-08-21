Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,062 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $554.53. 1,616,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,363. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.96 and a 200 day moving average of $519.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

