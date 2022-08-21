Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.45 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $81.85 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.01 or 0.99949603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00049472 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027387 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

