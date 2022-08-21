Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski Purchases 15,638 Shares

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Rating) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski acquired 15,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$10,749.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,740.
Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance
TSE CTX remained flat at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68.
About Crescita Therapeutics
