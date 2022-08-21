Critical Analysis: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 6.32 $360.30 million $1.86 20.63 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Futu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.3% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 33.88% 10.59% 2.01% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Futu and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 1 3 1 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Futu beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

