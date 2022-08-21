Critical Analysis: KORE Group (KORE) vs. Its Competitors

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare KORE Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2127 2349 94 2.38

Profitability

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 148.47%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 134.63%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares KORE Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.11% -1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -4.41 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.17

KORE Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.