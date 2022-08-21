Critical Review: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.12 $19.33 million $0.50 9.56 Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 0.75 $3.74 billion $4.83 11.57

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 10.00% 5.64% 1.58% Tokio Marine 6.37% 9.34% 1.41%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trean Insurance Group and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.21%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Tokio Marine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.