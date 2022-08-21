Crown (CRW) Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 110.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $726,895.80 and $29.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00551048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00252859 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020474 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,328,528 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.