CryptoTycoon Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00009045 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $284,445.00 and $14,072.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,877 coins and its circulating supply is 145,694 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

