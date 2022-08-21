CUDOS (CUDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.21 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. CUDOS has a total market cap of $23.21 million and $268,057.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.