Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 332,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 236,983 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 3,939,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,406. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

