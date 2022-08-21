Cutler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises 1.5% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of HCI Group worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCI Group news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCI Group stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 96,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -96.39%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

