CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,771,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 494,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

