CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 130,080 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $418,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.