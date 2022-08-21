D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DHI traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

