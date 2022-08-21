Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.44. 1,603,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

