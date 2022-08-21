Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 714 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:BR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

