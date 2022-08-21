Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 10,196 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

