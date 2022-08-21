Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 22,329 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.27% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NESR opened at $7.17 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

