Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

