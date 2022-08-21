Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 303,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 233,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PDM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

