Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $16.77 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

