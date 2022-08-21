Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

