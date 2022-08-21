Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

