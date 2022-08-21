Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

