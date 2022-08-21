Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 99,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

RSG stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

