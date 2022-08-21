Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 533 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

