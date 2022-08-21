DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $37,929.02 and approximately $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

